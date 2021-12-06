Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 560.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after buying an additional 100,852 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 451,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after buying an additional 80,753 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $182.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $137.70 and a 52-week high of $188.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.76.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

