Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 476 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,364 shares of company stock worth $203,751,511.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $265.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.22 and its 200-day moving average is $262.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

