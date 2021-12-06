Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after acquiring an additional 987,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,447,000 after buying an additional 429,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after buying an additional 872,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.13. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

