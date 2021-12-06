Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE opened at $103.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.