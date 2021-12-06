Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.10 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

