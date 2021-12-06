Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIVO. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,901,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 98,491 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 332.2% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 58,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,621 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,700,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

