Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 10,114 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

