Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,479 shares of company stock worth $24,817,946 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

ZM stock opened at $183.92 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.12 and a 52-week high of $451.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.02. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

