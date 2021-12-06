Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,417 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $246.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.65. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

