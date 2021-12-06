Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,667 shares of company stock valued at $859,843 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

