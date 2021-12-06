Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 157,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,372,783 shares.The stock last traded at $6.84 and had previously closed at $6.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

