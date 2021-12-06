Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units’ Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 6th (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:SMIHU) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 6th. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SMIHU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $3,680,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $12,072,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $5,005,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $3,018,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $4,651,000.

