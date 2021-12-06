Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.70 million-$64.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,649. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $499,888.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,213 shares of company stock worth $2,174,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

