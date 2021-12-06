Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

SUI stock opened at $197.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.82. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $137.43 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.