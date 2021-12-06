Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.03

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 5985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUNL. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.15.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy Parsons bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of Sunlight Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.