Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 469,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,814 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of SMCI opened at $43.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.42. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.