Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Cap of $35.46 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.46 million and $1.91 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.78 or 0.08504033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077119 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 627,688,128 coins and its circulating supply is 336,358,505 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.