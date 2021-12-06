SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.53.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.95 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,036.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

