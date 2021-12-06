Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) will report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sylvamo’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sylvamo will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sylvamo.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SLVM opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

In other news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.07 per share, with a total value of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory C. Gibson purchased 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $574,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

