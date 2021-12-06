Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,101,072 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.37% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.