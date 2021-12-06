SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $135,564.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $105.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 83.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 19.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

