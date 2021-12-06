Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.14. 17,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,696. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

