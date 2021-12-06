T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Boosted by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

Shares of TROW opened at $195.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

