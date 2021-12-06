TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. On average, research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

