TD Securities Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$4.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.86.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$3.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.39.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

