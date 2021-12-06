TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $27,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,439,000 after purchasing an additional 898,608 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $155.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.18 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

