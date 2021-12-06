Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in November

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSVNF. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.90 price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of TSVNF opened at $9.37 on Monday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.