Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $507.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE TDY opened at $415.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $350.01 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.49 and a 200-day moving average of $435.32. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

