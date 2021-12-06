Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after acquiring an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $892,219,000 after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $386,018,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 815,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,708,000 after acquiring an additional 115,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $415.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.