Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $450.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $415.81 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $350.01 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $436.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock worth $4,981,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after buying an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $187,094,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after buying an additional 429,575 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,040,000 after purchasing an additional 342,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

