Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Tennant worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tennant by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Tennant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $81.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tennant has a 1-year low of $66.52 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.