Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to announce $214.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.60 million and the highest is $218.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $265.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $895.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $900.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $910.47 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.52 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 598,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

