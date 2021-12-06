The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.23. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $188.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

