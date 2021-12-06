The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.33.

DDRLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equity Research upgraded Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DDRLF remained flat at $$35.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87. Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.