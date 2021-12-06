The Force Protocol (FOR) Trading 29.9% Lower This Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012123 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.29 or 0.00207989 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000142 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

