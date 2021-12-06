The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of RIVN traded down 6.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,705,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,852,793. Rivian has a 12 month low of 95.20 and a 12 month high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
