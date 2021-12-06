The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RIVN traded down 6.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 104.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,705,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,852,793. Rivian has a 12 month low of 95.20 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

