The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

PG stock opened at $151.60 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $150.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

