The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,218. The company has a market cap of $366.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $150.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average is $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

