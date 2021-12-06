The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $342.40 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $347.04. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

