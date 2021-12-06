The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWGAY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

