The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Timken were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

TKR stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.