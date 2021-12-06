The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $27.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.41.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy's

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

