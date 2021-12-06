ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 235,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

THMO stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.01.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 152.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on THMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 190,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

