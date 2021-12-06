Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after acquiring an additional 547,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,148 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Thor Industries by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO opened at $107.26 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

