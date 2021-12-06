Thor Industries (THO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $107.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

