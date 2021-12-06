Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 749.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,361 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NetApp were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,081,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,278,000 after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 20.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.