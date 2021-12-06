Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 163.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,479 shares of company stock valued at $24,817,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.65.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $183.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.51 and a 200 day moving average of $313.02. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.12 and a 52 week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

