Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 428,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,225,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 62,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 30,501 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $344.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

