Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 59,111 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 721,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,855,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.41.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

