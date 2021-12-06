Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 143 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD opened at $1,529.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,468.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,454.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.